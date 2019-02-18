Advanced Search

February 18, 2019

Corruption suspected

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 18, 2019 | Print Edition

Zhao Hongshun, deputy chief of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, is being investigated for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws, according to the top anti-graft agency. Zhao, also a member of the leading Party members’ group of STMA, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

Nation
