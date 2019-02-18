The story appears on
Page A6
February 18, 2019
Corruption suspected
Zhao Hongshun, deputy chief of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, is being investigated for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws, according to the top anti-graft agency. Zhao, also a member of the leading Party members’ group of STMA, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.
