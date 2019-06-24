Cosmetic surgery crackdown

Home » Nation

China has stepped up efforts to police cosmetic surgery violations, according to the National Health Commission.

A total of 1,219 criminal cases related to medical treatment and drug safety were handled, and 1,899 suspects were detained by police in a campaign aimed at cracking down on violations in cosmetic surgery between May 2017 and April 2018, according to the NHC.

During the yearlong campaign, a total of 4,646 complaints were received across the country, 4,417 of which have been handled. Seven government departments participated in the campaign. Health authorities inspected 40,878 medical organizations and dealt with 843 cases that violated laws and regulations.

Thirty-one of the medical organizations were ordered to be suspended from service.

The drug regulators also inspected more than 103,000 producers and sellers of drugs and medical apparatus and equipment, and 184 of them were suspended from service and seven had their licenses revoked, the commission said.

During the campaign, complaints against institutions illegally offering cosmetic surgery training, and cosmetic-surgery-related commercial advertisements and online information that violated laws and regulations were also handled.

The NHC pledged to further step up supervision by using the information and intelligent technology, encouraging industrial associations to play a bigger role in self-regulation, and strengthening coordination with other authorities.