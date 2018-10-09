Courts use technology to serve farmers

Home » Nation

Courts in northwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region have started using new technologies such as voice recognition and big data to offer better services for people living in remote areas.

Statistics show that 80 percent of cases handled in primary courts in Tibet involve farmers and herders, many of whom live in remote areas and speak little Mandarin.

As such, the regional higher people’s court has pushed for mobile courts and translation systems to streamline legal procedures.

Court staff can reach herders and farmers in remote areas by vehicle and handle their cases onsite, through video conferences or live broadcast. The court has also developed a Tibet-Mandarin translation software that can reach an accuracy rate of 70 percent.

“Our efforts in building information technology have helped cut time as well as financial costs for people involved in these litigations, and improved our efficiency,” said Wang Yonggang of the Tibet higher people’s court.

So far, Tibet has 157 mobile courts, according to the court.