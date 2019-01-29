Crackdown on apps that mine personal data

Home » Nation

China has started a year-long campaign to crack down on apps illegally collecting and using personal information.

Apps in areas such as e-commerce, navigation, delivery and ticketing are the main targets of the campaign, jointly launched by the Central Cyberspace Administration Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security and the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Operators of apps must honor the Cyber Security Law, should not ask for personal information that is irrelevant to their services, and should not authorize collation of personal information.

“The crackdown this time covers a wider range of apps and features more profound assessments and systemized approaches,” said Yang Chunyan, an official with the CAC.

Authorities will conduct stronger supervision and punishment of illicit collection and usage of personal data, including taking down apps and revoking moderator certificates, as well as action against criminal acts.

Assessments will also be conducted on major apps concerning their privacy policies and usage of personal data.