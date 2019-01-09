The story appears on
Page A6
January 9, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Crackdown on guns, bombs is success
China had 42 gun crimes and 39 explosive related crimes from January to November in 2018, which were down by 27.6 and 29 percent year on year.
During the period, Chinese police cracked more than 37,000 cases related to guns and explosives, busting 416 gangs and 599 dens, and arresting 43,000 suspects, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
More than 12,000 shotguns, 42,000 air rifles, 38,000 powder guns, and 54,000 other guns were confiscated, along with 3.69 million bullets, 416 tons of dynamite, and 500,000 detonators. The crackdown was highlighted as a national campaign, making it more targeted and effective, said Guo Lin, a spokesperson with the MPS.
Since the start of the campaign, authorities across the country have received more than 5,000 tips from the public related to gun and explosive-related crimes, based on which more than 2,200 cases were handled and 3.65 million yuan (US$532,000) of rewards were cashed, Guo said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.