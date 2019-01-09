Crackdown on guns, bombs is success

Home » Nation

China had 42 gun crimes and 39 explosive related crimes from January to November in 2018, which were down by 27.6 and 29 percent year on year.

During the period, Chinese police cracked more than 37,000 cases related to guns and explosives, busting 416 gangs and 599 dens, and arresting 43,000 suspects, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

More than 12,000 shotguns, 42,000 air rifles, 38,000 powder guns, and 54,000 other guns were confiscated, along with 3.69 million bullets, 416 tons of dynamite, and 500,000 detonators. The crackdown was highlighted as a national campaign, making it more targeted and effective, said Guo Lin, a spokesperson with the MPS.

Since the start of the campaign, authorities across the country have received more than 5,000 tips from the public related to gun and explosive-related crimes, based on which more than 2,200 cases were handled and 3.65 million yuan (US$532,000) of rewards were cashed, Guo said.