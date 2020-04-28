Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 28, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Crackdown on organized crime

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 28, 2020 | Print Edition

China’s national office against organized crime is seeking public tip-offs on 38 cases involving organized and gang-related crimes amid a crackdown, it said yesterday. The office published locations and suspects’ names. It urged the suspects and officials who harbored them or covered up such crimes to surrender themselves in return for leniency.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿