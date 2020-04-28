The story appears on
April 28, 2020
Crackdown on organized crime
China’s national office against organized crime is seeking public tip-offs on 38 cases involving organized and gang-related crimes amid a crackdown, it said yesterday. The office published locations and suspects’ names. It urged the suspects and officials who harbored them or covered up such crimes to surrender themselves in return for leniency.
