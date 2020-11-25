The story appears on
Page A10
November 25, 2020
Related News
Crash kills 3 in fog
At least three people were killed and six injured after three road accidents in fog left more than 10 vehicles ablaze yesterday in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.
Several vehicles collided on an expressway bridge in the city of Tongchuan. The expressway links Baotou City in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Maoming in Guangdong Province.
