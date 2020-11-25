Advanced Search

November 25, 2020

Crash kills 3 in fog

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 25, 2020 | Print Edition

At least three people were killed and six injured after three road accidents in fog left more than 10 vehicles ablaze yesterday in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

Several vehicles collided on an expressway bridge in the city of Tongchuan. The expressway links Baotou City in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Maoming in Guangdong Province.

