Creams for babies contain steroid

TWO baby cream products caught in the latest “big-head baby” scandal contain a steroid hormone, a working group in Zhangzhou City, the southeastern Fujian Province, confirmed yesterday after investigating the case.

A report from an authorized third-party testing agency claimed that “Yifuling Multi-effect Special Cream” and “Happy Forest” baby skin antibacterial cream contain clobetasol propionate.

The manufacturer, Fujian Ouai Baby Health Care Products, is suspected of producing and selling shoddy products.

Local health authorities have sent relevant information to the public security organization, while some personnel from the company have been summoned by the police.

Zhangzhou will conduct further investigation into the company and its products.

On January 7, science blogger Daddy Wei wrote about the “big-head baby” case, alleging that a 5-month-old baby girl suffered from growth retardation and a swollen face, and grew excessive hair on the face, after using the Yifuling cream.

Daddy Wei claimed he took the cream and another skin-care product called “Happy Forest,” made by the same company, for testing. More than 30 milligrams per kilogram of clobetasol propionate, a strong steroid, was discovered in both the products.

Clobetasol propionate is used to treat moderate-to-severe eczema and other skin conditions. Due to its potency, treatment should not exceed two weeks, and it is not recommended for children under the age of 12, according to drugs.com, a popular online source of drug information.

Instructions on both the products however recommend long-term daily use.

Daddy Wei said the baby was hospitalized for a thorough examination, and all test results were normal. Doctors suspected the baby’s obesity and excessive hair growth were caused by excessive hormones in the ointment and advised the family to stop using the cream.

Zhangzhou Health Commission ordered the baby creams to be pulled off the shelves. The company has been told to suspend production.