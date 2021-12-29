Advanced Search

December 29, 2021

Crime crackdown

Source: Xinhua | December 29, 2021

Most of the at-large suspects targeted in China’s special crackdown on organized crime have been captured, official sources said on Monday.

As of Sunday, 610 of the 680 targeted suspects had been apprehended.

China launched a three-year targeted campaign on these crimes in 2018, and after the campaign concluded, there were still some fugitives at large. To bring them to justice, the office listed them as prime targets in the country’s regular anti-organized crime actions.

