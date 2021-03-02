Criminal age lowered to 12

Home » Nation

China’s age of criminal responsibility has been lowered to 12 in special cases to prevent serious offenses by very young individuals, per a Criminal Law amendment effective from yesterday.

Children aged 12 to 14 shall be held criminally liable for intentional homicide by extremely cruel means or intentional injury by extremely cruel means leading to death or severe disability if prosecution is approved by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress adopted the amendment in December.