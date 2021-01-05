Advanced Search

January 5, 2021

Criminal cases solved

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 5, 2021 | Print Edition

The police departments in China solved over 20,000 criminal cases involving guns and explosives in 2020, the Ministry of Public Security said. The police apprehended over 20,000 suspects involved in such cases, seizing around 76,000 illegal guns and more than 140 tons of explosive devices.

