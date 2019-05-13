The story appears on
Cull to halt Hong Kong swine fever
A CASE of African swine fever has been confirmed at a slaughterhouse in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
About 6,000 pigs will be culled.
Sophia Chan, secretary for food and health of the HKSAR government, confirmed the ASF virus was found in a pig in the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse in the New Territories.
Chan said in order to minimize the risk of ASF virus spreading, all pigs in the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse would be culled so that thorough cleansing and disinfection could be conducted.
“The operation of the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse will be suspended until the completion of the disinfection work,” Chan said, adding that the SAR government would enhance surveillance and testing.
