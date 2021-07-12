The story appears on
Page A2
July 12, 2021
Cybersecurity rules to be revised
China started to solicit public opinion on Saturday for a draft revision to the country’s cybersecurity review regulations.
According to the draft revision issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China, information infrastructure and data operators that possess over 1 million items of personal information shall be subject to cybersecurity review when listing abroad. The review will evaluate the risk of critical information infrastructure and core data that could be used by foreign governments.
