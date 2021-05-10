The story appears on
May 10, 2021
Cyberspace net abuse blitz
China’s cyberspace watchdog is launching a campaign to address issues of public concern, including Internet algorithms abuse, online fraud and cyber violence.
With multipronged efforts, the campaign targets algorithms abuse, fake Internet accounts and rigged online traffic that facilitate illegal activities in commercial, cultural and entertainment sectors, the Cyberspace Administration of China said on Saturday.
To create a better cyberspace, the campaign has also cracked down on vulgar, pornographic content.
