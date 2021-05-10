Advanced Search

May 10, 2021

Cyberspace net abuse blitz

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 10, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s cyberspace watchdog is launching a campaign to address issues of public concern, including Internet algorithms abuse, online fraud and cyber violence.

With multipronged efforts, the campaign targets algorithms abuse, fake Internet accounts and rigged online traffic that facilitate illegal activities in commercial, cultural and entertainment sectors, the Cyberspace Administration of China said on Saturday.

To create a better cyberspace, the campaign has also cracked down on vulgar, pornographic content.

