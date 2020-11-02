Advanced Search

November 2, 2020

Deadly bridge collapse

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 2, 2020 | Print Edition

SEVEN people have been confirmed dead and five others injured after a railway bridge collapsed in north China’s Tianjin yesterday, said local authorities.

The collapse occurred about 9am on the more than-30-meter-long bridge, which is under repair, in Tianjin’s Binhai New Area.

A rescue operation is underway, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

