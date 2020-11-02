The story appears on
Page A7
November 2, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Deadly bridge collapse
SEVEN people have been confirmed dead and five others injured after a railway bridge collapsed in north China’s Tianjin yesterday, said local authorities.
The collapse occurred about 9am on the more than-30-meter-long bridge, which is under repair, in Tianjin’s Binhai New Area.
A rescue operation is underway, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.