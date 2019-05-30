Advanced Search

Deadly mine accident

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 30, 2019 | Print Edition

Five people were killed and one injured in a coal mine accident in central China’s Hunan Province, authorities announced yesterday. Six people were trapped when the accident occurred around 5:10pm on Tuesday in Xinglong Coal Mine in the city of Chenzhou. An initial investigation showed that the cause of the accident was coal gas which left the miners without oxygen. The local government is dealing with the aftermath of the accident.

