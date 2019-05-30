The story appears on
Page A6
May 30, 2019
Related News
Deadly mine accident
Five people were killed and one injured in a coal mine accident in central China’s Hunan Province, authorities announced yesterday. Six people were trapped when the accident occurred around 5:10pm on Tuesday in Xinglong Coal Mine in the city of Chenzhou. An initial investigation showed that the cause of the accident was coal gas which left the miners without oxygen. The local government is dealing with the aftermath of the accident.
