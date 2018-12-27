The story appears on
Page A6
December 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Death for drug dealing
A COURT in central China’s Hunan Province has sentenced two drug dealers to death and given another a life sentence in a case involving around 70kg of methamphetamine.
The ruling was handed down by the intermediate people’s court in the city of Yueyang. Huang Jiahui, one of the key gang members, received the death penalty for selling drugs, while another key figure Yuan Xiansong was sentenced to death for dealing and transporting drugs. The court also gave a life sentence to gang member Xiong Kai for transporting drugs.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.