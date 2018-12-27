Death for drug dealing

Home » Nation

A COURT in central China’s Hunan Province has sentenced two drug dealers to death and given another a life sentence in a case involving around 70kg of methamphetamine.

The ruling was handed down by the intermediate people’s court in the city of Yueyang. Huang Jiahui, one of the key gang members, received the death penalty for selling drugs, while another key figure Yuan Xiansong was sentenced to death for dealing and transporting drugs. The court also gave a life sentence to gang member Xiong Kai for transporting drugs.