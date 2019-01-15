The story appears on
January 15, 2019
Death sentence for drug smuggler Schellenberg
ROBERT Lloyd Schellenberg, a Canadian national convicted of smuggling more than 222 kilograms of methamphetamines, was sentenced to death yesterday by the Dalian Intermediate People’s Court in northeast China’s Liaoning Province. All of his assets will also be confiscated, according to the court.
