January 15, 2019

Death sentence for drug smuggler Schellenberg

Source: Xinhua | 00:07 UTC+8 January 15, 2019 | Print Edition

ROBERT Lloyd Schellenberg, a Canadian national convicted of smuggling more than 222 kilograms of methamphetamines, was sentenced to death yesterday by the Dalian Intermediate People’s Court in northeast China’s Liaoning Province. All of his assets will also be confiscated, according to the court.

