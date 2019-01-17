Death sentence in accordance with local law

The story appears on
CHINA yesterday hit back at a Canadian politician’s remarks over the sentencing of a Canadian drug smuggler to death, saying the case must be handled in accordance with Chinese law since it happened in China.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was commenting after Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said the death sentence handed down to Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was “inhumane and inappropriate.”
The Canadian national was convicted of smuggling more than 222 kilograms of methamphetamines.
“If the death penalty is inhumane and inappropriate, is it humane and appropriate to let more people lose their lives to drugs?” Hua said. Canadians would also consider this a large amount of drugs, she said.
Recalling China’s painful memories of drug use after the First Opium War, she stressed: “China will not allow any drug smugglers from any country to harm the lives of Chinese people.”
The sentence by the Chinese judicial organ is just, and the Canadian officials’ relevant remarks are obviously “arbitrary,” Hua said.
According to reports, Schellenberg was sentenced for possession of and trafficking drugs in 2003 and in 2012 in Canada.
