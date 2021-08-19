Delta variant in Xinjiang

Home » Nation

THREE asymptomatic COVID-19 cases previously reported in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region were found to be infected with the Delta variant, local health authorities said yesterday.

The cases were identified in the port area of Alataw, Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, during routine testing on Sunday.

Based on further gene sequencing analysis and epidemiological investigation, it was concluded that the cases are not related to recent locally transmitted or imported cases in other parts of China. The infections are highly likely to be caused by the virus from abroad, according to the regional center for disease control and prevention.

The patients had no history of traveling abroad, nor did they leave the region during the 14 days before they tested positive for the virus, the center said.