The story appears on
Page A3
August 19, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Delta variant in Xinjiang
THREE asymptomatic COVID-19 cases previously reported in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region were found to be infected with the Delta variant, local health authorities said yesterday.
The cases were identified in the port area of Alataw, Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, during routine testing on Sunday.
Based on further gene sequencing analysis and epidemiological investigation, it was concluded that the cases are not related to recent locally transmitted or imported cases in other parts of China. The infections are highly likely to be caused by the virus from abroad, according to the regional center for disease control and prevention.
The patients had no history of traveling abroad, nor did they leave the region during the 14 days before they tested positive for the virus, the center said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.