Development of western regions pushed

China issued a guideline on advancing the development of western regions in the new era to promote coordinated regional development on Sunday.

Achieving western development is of great practical and profound historical significance to completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and embarking on a journey to fully build a modern socialist China, according to the document issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, China’s Cabinet.

By 2020, the western regions as a whole will see their ecological, business, opening-up and innovation environment improve substantially.

They will basically realize socialist modernization by 2035, with its public service level, infrastructure connectivity and people’s living standards on par with the eastern regions, the document said.

In doing so, China will strive to promote high-quality development.

With winning the “three tough battles” as top priority, the country should consistently improve innovation capabilities, promote the building of a modern industrial system as well as optimize the supply and demand structure of power sources, the document said.

Efforts will also be made to bolster the integrated development of urban and rural areas, reinforce infrastructure building as well as safeguard national security and social stability.

To further step up the opening-up of the western regions, the document stressed following the guidance of jointly building the Belt and Road.

The country should strengthen the building of transport channels and opening-up platforms while developing an open economy at a high level and expanding regional cooperation, the document said.

In the mean time, the document underlined enhancing ecological protection and deepening reforms in key areas of the western regions.

Efforts should be made to strengthen public services for employment and entrepreneurship, support quality development of education and improve medical services. The social security system, the old-age service system, public cultural and sports services as well as housing conditions should also be improved.