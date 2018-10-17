The story appears on
Page A6
October 17, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Directive issued to curb oil, gas theft
A DIRECTIVE has been issued to crack down on the theft of oil and gas and sabotaging facilities, a source with the Supreme People’s Court said yesterday.
The document, jointly issued by the SPC, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security, aims to clarify the application of criminal law to such offenses.
Those who cut open, smash or dismantle oil and gas pipes, or drill holes into them with the intention of stealing oil and gas, will be considered compromising public security.
Those who enable or encourage others to commit these offenses will also be considered prime culprits, while low-ranking employees of oil and gas firms who help criminals approach such facilities will be deemed accomplices.
The public security ministry said in a statement in July that oil and gas thieves were mostly subject to administrative fines rather than criminal penalties, which served little deterrence.
An increasing number of oil and gas thefts have been committed by cross-regional, well-organized underground syndicates, the ministry said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.