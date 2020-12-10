The story appears on
Page A7
December 10, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
‘Dirty’ apps crackdown
A total of 105 mobile apps have been removed from app stores for spreading pornography, violence, terror or other illegal content.
These apps are the first to be removed as part of a crackdown from November 5, on apps containing illegal content or providing illegal services, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China.
Eight app stores that failed to strictly examine the products they provided have been banned from providing apps.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.