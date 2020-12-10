Advanced Search

December 10, 2020

‘Dirty’ apps crackdown

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 10, 2020 | Print Edition

A total of 105 mobile apps have been removed from app stores for spreading pornography, violence, terror or other illegal content.

These apps are the first to be removed as part of a crackdown from November 5, on apps containing illegal content or providing illegal services, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Eight app stores that failed to strictly examine the products they provided have been banned from providing apps.

