The story appears on
Page A6
July 3, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Diseases kill 2,000
A total of 2,022 people died of infectious diseases on the Chinese mainland in May 2019, official data showed.
According to the National Health Commission, there were 937,741 cases of infectious diseases reported on the mainland. No cases of Class A infectious diseases were reported. Class A, including cholera and the plague, is the most serious classification in China. A total of 326,524 cases were classified as Class B, resulting in 2,014 deaths. Viral hepatitis, tuberculosis, syphilis and gonorrhea, as well as scarlatina, accounted for 92 percent of these cases.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.