Diseases kill 2,000

Home » Nation

A total of 2,022 people died of infectious diseases on the Chinese mainland in May 2019, official data showed.

According to the National Health Commission, there were 937,741 cases of infectious diseases reported on the mainland. No cases of Class A infectious diseases were reported. Class A, including cholera and the plague, is the most serious classification in China. A total of 326,524 cases were classified as Class B, resulting in 2,014 deaths. Viral hepatitis, tuberculosis, syphilis and gonorrhea, as well as scarlatina, accounted for 92 percent of these cases.