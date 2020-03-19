Dog dies but not of COVID-19

Home » Nation

A 17-year-old dog in Hong Kong, which had been cleared of COVID-19 after initial suspicions of infection were proven unfounded, has died two days after it was released from quarantine, authorities said yesterday.

Veterinarians in the Asian financial hub say the dog’s death could be attributed to the stress and anxiety of being in quarantine and away from its family.

The dog, who belonged to a COVID-19 patient, tested negative for the virus last week, according to Hong Kong’s Agriculture Fisheries and Conservation Department, easing fears of possible human-to-animal transmission. It returned home to its owner on Saturday.

The World Health Organization says there is no evidence pets can be infected with COVID-19. Hong Kong has 167 confirmed cases and four deaths so far.