June 7, 2021

Dolphin rescued in waters off Hainan

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 7, 2021 | Print Edition

An injured dolphin found in a bay in Haikou, capital of south China’s Hainan Province, was rescued on Friday and sent to a professional wildlife center.

The dolphin seemed to be trapped in the Longzhu Bay and would not leave. After spotting the animal at around 7am, rescuers tried to guide it back to the sea and used a net to stop it from heading ashore. However, they had to change their plan after it suddenly swam back and hit the net. It was loaded into an aquatic-wildlife transport vehicle and sent to a professional wildlife rescue center.

The dolphin was found to have an abdominal injury, with the wound showing signs of festering.

