August 4, 2020

Domestic origin ruled out in Dalian

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 4, 2020 | Print Edition

DALIAN City has preliminarily ruled out the possibility of the recent COVID-19 resurgence originating from domestic transmission.

An epidemiological survey showed that the local outbreak since July 9 may have started from a seafood processing workshop in the Dalian Kaiyang World Seafood Co, said Zhao Zuowei, director of the Health Commission of Dalian. The gene sequence of the local virus samples is different from that of the domestically prevalent virus in China.

The possibility that the virus is imported from overseas has not been excluded.

