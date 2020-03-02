The story appears on
March 2, 2020
Double-lung transplant
Chinese doctors on Saturday completed a double-lung transplant surgery on a COVID-19 patient infected with the novel coronavirus, Wuxi People’s Hospital in the eastern Jiangsu Province said yesterday.
The five-hour operation was performed by a surgical team led by Chen Jingyu, a leading lung transplant surgeon and also vice president of the facility. The lungs came from a brain death donor and were transported from outside the province. The male patient, 59, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 26 and had several negative nucleic acid test results, the hospital said. He is currently in stable condition.
