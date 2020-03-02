Advanced Search

March 2, 2020

Double-lung transplant

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 2, 2020 | Print Edition

Chinese doctors on Saturday completed a double-lung transplant surgery on a COVID-19 patient infected with the novel coronavirus, Wuxi People’s Hospital in the eastern Jiangsu Province said yesterday.

The five-hour operation was performed by a surgical team led by Chen Jingyu, a leading lung transplant surgeon and also vice president of the facility. The lungs came from a brain death donor and were transported from outside the province. The male patient, 59, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 26 and had several negative nucleic acid test results, the hospital said. He is currently in stable condition.

Nation
