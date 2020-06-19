The story appears on
Related News
Draft HK security law sent to NPC
A DRAFT law on safeguarding national security in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was submitted to the country’s top legislature for deliberation yesterday.
The draft law was submitted to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress by the Council of Chairpersons, according to the spokesperson’s office of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.
The draft makes explicit stipulations on what constitutes four categories of criminal acts and their corresponding criminal responsibilities — which occur in the HKSAR and must be prevented, stopped and punished. These include acts of secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities and collusion with foreign or external forces to endanger national security.
The draft law is an important legislative item to implement the spirit and requirements of the NPC Decision on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the HKSAR to Safeguard National Security, it said.
The decision was adopted at the third session of the 13th NPC in May.
