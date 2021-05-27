The story appears on
Page A3
May 27, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Draft rules to root out cryptomining
China’s northern region of Inner Mongolia escalated a campaign against cryptocurrency mining on Tuesday, publishing draft rules to root out the business, days after China vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading.
The Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission said in the proposed rules that telecommunications companies and Internet firms, which are engaged in cryptomining will see their business licenses revoked by regulators. It also said that authorities would introduce tougher energy-saving requirements for industrial parks, data centers and power plants that provide sites or electricity for miners.
Inner Mongolia had already announced in March that it would end all cryptocurrency mining projects as part of efforts to meet energy efficiency targets. The measures come amid China’s renewed efforts to curb speculative cryptocurrency trading.
On Saturday, a State Council committee led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading. Last week, three industry bodies banned financial and payment services to virtual currency trading, triggering a market sell-off.
Inner Mongolia said it would answer calls from the State Council to further clean up the crypto mining business in a bid to purify the big data industry and prevent financial risks.
According to draft rules, if data centers and cloud computing firms take part in cryptomining, regulators would cancel preferential policies they enjoy and force them out of Inner Mongolia’s multi-lateral power trading market.
Companies and individuals raising money using cryptocurrencies would be penalized under China’s anti-illegal fundraising rules, according to the draft measures.
Bitcoin climbed back above US$40,000 yesterday for the first time this week, as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed few signs of dampening down.
Bitcoin jumped as much as 6.5 percent to US$40,904. Smaller coins also gained, with ether climbing over 7.5 percent to over US$2,906.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.