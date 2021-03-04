Driver arrested for death of woman

Home » Nation

A HUOLALA driver has been arrested for manslaughter following a police investigation that alleges he failed to stop a woman from jumping out of the van he was driving after they argued.

The 23-year-old woman surnamed Che jumped out of a window of the moving van that she had rented from the freight company Huolala to move to a new home on February 6 in Changsha, Hunan Province. She sustained serious head injuries that led to her death four days later, police said in a statement yesterday.

A forensic study found the women’s clothes intact, and there was no indication of a physical fight or DNA of the driver on her body.

Police said the two had an argument about the van’s route and prolonged waiting time.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man surnamed Zhou, met Che at 8:38pm. He offered to help load the van, which would have increased the price, but Che declined. While Che was loading the van, Zhou complained repeatedly about the amount of time she was taking and told her she would have to pay extra if he waited for more than 40 minutes.

During the ride, Zhou asked Che if she needed help unloading, but Che again declined.

To save time, Zhou abandoned the navigated route and took a shortcut, over which Che raised concerns but Zhou responded with a bad tone.

At around 9:30pm, Che objected again to the route and demanded Zhou stop the van. After Zhou ignored her, Che leaned over and jumped out of the window. Zhou did not attempt to stop her or stop the van. Instead, he hit the brakes slightly and turned on the flashing lights.

Only after Che hit the ground did Zhou stop the van, called an ambulance and alerted the police.

Police said Che was 150 centimeters tall and weighed only 43 kilograms, making it possible for her to get out of the van’s window.

The freight firm has vowed to step up security management following the incident.