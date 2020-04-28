Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 28, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Drug pair nabbed in Yunnan

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 28, 2020 | Print Edition

Two suspects were captured and over 26 kilograms of drugs seized recently in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, authorities said yesterday. After a tip-off on March 18, police in Tengchong City captured two suspects on motorcycles. They seized 26.4kg of opium from one. The other was caught the next day. Investigation are continuing.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿