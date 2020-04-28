The story appears on
Drug pair nabbed in Yunnan
Two suspects were captured and over 26 kilograms of drugs seized recently in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, authorities said yesterday. After a tip-off on March 18, police in Tengchong City captured two suspects on motorcycles. They seized 26.4kg of opium from one. The other was caught the next day. Investigation are continuing.
