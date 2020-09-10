The story appears on
Page A7
September 10, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Drug vessel seized
China’s Coast Guard has ambushed and captured a drug-smuggling vessel in waters northwest of Yongshu reef, part of the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea. Launched in cooperation with the drug enforcement department under the Ministry of Public Security, the operation involved the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and the arrest of six suspects.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.