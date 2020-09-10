Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

September 10, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Drug vessel seized

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 10, 2020 | Print Edition

China’s Coast Guard has ambushed and captured a drug-smuggling vessel in waters northwest of Yongshu reef, part of the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea. Launched in cooperation with the drug enforcement department under the Ministry of Public Security, the operation involved the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and the arrest of six suspects.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿