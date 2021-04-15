Advanced Search

April 15, 2021

Drugs haul

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 15, 2021 | Print Edition

Police in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have nabbed four suspects. Police seized 28 kilograms of caffeine and 24kg of caffeine sodium benzoate in an initial raid.

After an interrogation, a second raid was launched and 131kg of sodium benzoate and 23kg of caffeine were seized.

Nation
