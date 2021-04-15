The story appears on
April 15, 2021
Related News
Drugs haul
Police in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have nabbed four suspects. Police seized 28 kilograms of caffeine and 24kg of caffeine sodium benzoate in an initial raid.
After an interrogation, a second raid was launched and 131kg of sodium benzoate and 23kg of caffeine were seized.
