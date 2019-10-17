Advanced Search

October 17, 2019

Drunk drivers

Source: Xinhua | October 17, 2019

Chinese police have handled a total of 247,000 cases of drunk driving so far this year, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday. Over 1 million cases of the lesser offence of driving under the influence of alcohol were handled, the ministry said. There were 20.7 percent fewer accidents associated with driving under the influence during the first half of this year.

