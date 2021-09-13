Advanced Search

September 13, 2021

Drunk-driving crackdown

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 13, 2021 | Print Edition

traffic police will launch a campaign from today to strengthen the crackdown on drunk driving around the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

Police will live broadcast their activities during the 10-day campaign to warn the drivers against drunk driving.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional festival symbolizing family reunion, runs from September 21 for three days.

