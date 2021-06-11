The story appears on
Page A2
June 11, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
‘Durian of soup’ in culture list
A TOTAL of 185 new cultural practices and expressions, including the preparation of Luosifen, have been included on the list of national intangible cultural heritage released by the State Council.
The latest list took the number of intangible cultural heritage practices to 1,557, according to the State Council figures.
Liuzhou Luosifen, a dish dubbed by some people as “durian of soup” for its strong smell, originated in Liuzhou, a city in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. It features rice vermicelli soaked in a spicy broth flavored by river snails and topped with ingredients including pickled bamboo shoots, string beans, peanuts and tofu skin.
The cooking methods of Shaxian delicacies from Fujian Province were also included.
