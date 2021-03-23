EU officials sanctioned

Home » Nation

China yesterday said it had decided to impose sanctions on 10 European Union individuals, including German politician Reinhard Butikofer, and four entities for seriously harming the country’s sovereignty and interests over Xinjiang.

The individuals are prohibited from entering Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau. They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China. In a statement issued in response to an EU move earlier yesterday to blacklist Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the EU to “correct its mistake” and not interfere in China’s internal affairs.