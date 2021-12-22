Earth science satellite sends first images

Home » Nation

China’s recently launched Earth science satellite has sent back its first remote sensing images, according to its developer, the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Using thermal infrared, low light and multispectral imagers, the satellite captured images of multiple cities and regions, including Beijing, Shanghai, the Yangtze River Delta, Lake Namtso in Tibet, Aksu Prefecture in Xinjiang, and Paris.

The SDGSAT-1 satellite is the world’s first dedicated to serving the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It is designed to provide data for the monitoring, evaluation and study of interactions between humans, nature and sustainable development.

The low light imager can reflect the level of social and economic development in an area and the pattern of human settlements by detecting the intensity and distribution of night lights.