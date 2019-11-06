The story appears on
Page A8
November 6, 2019
E-cigarette online sales to be curbed
CHINESE authorities have taken multiple measures to intensify the oversight on online sales of electronic cigarettes, according to the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration.
The administration and the State Administration for Market Regulation recently issued a notice to ban online e-cigarette sales and further reduce minors’ exposure to the products.
So far, some e-cigarettes firms have closed sales links on their websites, and more than a dozen e-commerce platforms have removed related products, an administration official said.
The administration vowed to further strengthen Internet monitoring and take tougher measures to punish acts of illegally making or selling e-cigarettes as there are still some e-commerce platforms promoting e-cigarettes for the Double 11 online shopping festival.
