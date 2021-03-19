The story appears on
Education guideline
Chinese authorities have issued a guideline for the evaluation of the quality of the country’s compulsory education to promote students’ well-rounded development. The document, issued by the Ministry of Education and five other Party and governmental authorities, aims to get rid of the obsession with scores, enrolment rates, academic diplomas, papers and titles in education.
