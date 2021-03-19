Advanced Search

March 19, 2021

Education guideline

Source: Xinhua | 00:22 UTC+8 March 19, 2021 | Print Edition

Chinese authorities have issued a guideline for the evaluation of the quality of the country’s compulsory education to promote students’ well-rounded development. The document, issued by the Ministry of Education and five other Party and governmental authorities, aims to get rid of the obsession with scores, enrolment rates, academic diplomas, papers and titles in education.

