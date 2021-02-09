Advanced Search

February 9, 2021

Education revolution

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 9, 2021 | Print Edition

China will improve its online education system by 2025, according to a document jointly issued by the Ministry of Education and four other departments.

China will have an interconnected system of online education platforms and a comprehensive resource pool of online courses.

