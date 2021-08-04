The story appears on
Page A4
August 4, 2021
Efforts to boost sports, exercise among people
China will further promote sports and exercise among its people in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, according to a circular issued by the State Council.
The country aims to further improve the public service system for sports and exercise, make it more convenient for people to participate in physical activities, and ignite the public’s enthusiasm for sports, the circular noted.
China will have 38.5 percent of its population participating regularly in physical activity by 2025, it added.
To achieve these goals, the circular listed eight objectives, including stepping up development of public sports venues and facilities, hosting more public sports games and competitions, and advancing high-quality development of the sports industry, among others.
The circular urged local governments above the county level to include the development of public sports and physical exercise in the master plan for their region’s social and economic development.
