Efforts to strengthen management of dangerous chemicals

Home » Nation

CHINA will strengthen the control and management of dangerous chemicals and conduct risk assessment in all chemical industry parks to eliminate safety hazards, said a statement from the Work Safety Committee of the State Council.

Authorities at all levels should inspect enterprises that are involved in nitration manufacturing and storage to make sure they comply with regulations on dangerous chemicals, according to the statement posted on the website of the Ministry of Emergency Management. Authorities should also continue with strict law enforcement and strengthen safety checks in mining, transport and construction industries to prevent accidents.

The statement comes as an explosion in a chemical factory in Jiangsu Province killed at least 78 and wounded hundreds.