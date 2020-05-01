The story appears on
Election meddling remarks dismissed
CHINA has no interest in interfering in the US presidential election, it said yesterday after US President Donald Trump said he believed Beijing would try to make him lose his re-election bid in November.
“The US presidential election is an internal affair, we have no interest in interfering in it,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters.
“We hope the people of the US will not drag China into its election politics.”
In an interview to Reuters on Wednesday, Trump said “China will do anything they can to have me lose this race.”
Trump also said during the interview he was looking at different options in terms of consequences for Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic. He and other top officials have blamed China for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Geng reiterated yesterday that China was a victim of the epidemic and not its accomplice, adding that attempts by “certain politicians” to shift the blame away from their poor handling of the outbreak to Beijing would only “expose the problems of the US itself.”
“The US should know this: the enemy is the virus, not China,” he said.
