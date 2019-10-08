Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

October 8, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Eliminating trachoma

Source: Xinhua | 00:17 UTC+8 October 8, 2019 | Print Edition

The World Health Organization in the Western Pacific Region confirmed yesterday China has eliminated trachoma as a public health problem. Trachoma is the leading infectious cause of blindness worldwide. Infection caused by the Chlamydia trachomatis bacterium is spread through contact with discharge from the eyes or nose of infected people, particularly young children.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿