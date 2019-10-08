The story appears on
October 8, 2019
Eliminating trachoma
The World Health Organization in the Western Pacific Region confirmed yesterday China has eliminated trachoma as a public health problem. Trachoma is the leading infectious cause of blindness worldwide. Infection caused by the Chlamydia trachomatis bacterium is spread through contact with discharge from the eyes or nose of infected people, particularly young children.
