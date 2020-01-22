Ex-Interpol chief jailed for over 13 years

Home » Nation

MENG Hongwei, former vice minister of public security, was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison for taking bribes by a court in Tianjin yesterday.

Meng, also the former head of the China Coast Guard, was fined 2 million yuan (US$290,000), according to the verdict of the first trial of the First Intermediate People’s Court of Tianjin.

Meng had “truthfully confessed to all the criminal facts” and would not appeal the decision, the court said.

Investigations found that between 2005 and 2017, Meng had taken advantage of his various posts to seek benefits for certain institutions and individuals in business operations and personnel promotion or seek illicit benefits for others with the help of some state functionaries, the verdict read.

In return, he illegally accepted money and gifts worth more than 14.46 million yuan, the verdict said.

The court made the ruling given that Meng provided additional information about his crimes, pled guilty and expressed remorse.

The court statement yesterday said that some of the “stolen money and stolen goods could not be recovered.”

He was the first Chinese president at Interpol and was expected to serve a four-year term until 2020.

He was replaced as president of Interpol by South Korea’s Kim Jong-yang.