Ex-Jiangsu official faces graft counts

Wang Like, a former senior Party official in east China’s Jiangsu Province, has been indicted on charges of taking and offering bribes, harboring and conniving with mafia-like organizations, and forging identity documents, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.

Wang was formerly a member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and head of the commission for political and legal affairs of the provincial Party committee.

Wang’s case has been filed by the People’s Procuratorate of Changchun, Jilin Province, to the city’s intermediate people’s court.

Prosecutors accuse Wang of taking advantage of his various posts in Liaoning and Jiangsu provinces to seek benefits for others, accepting huge sums of money and gifts in return.

He was also accused of sheltering and conniving with mafia-like organizations in his role as a state organ functionary for an extended period. The SPP said the prosecutors had informed the defendant of his rights.