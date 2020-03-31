The story appears on
Ex-Moutai executive gets 10 yrs
Gao Shouhong, former deputy general manager of the Kweichow Moutai Group, maker of China’s famous Moutai liquor, was sentenced to 10 years in prison yesterday for bribery.
The sentence, passed at a local court in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, also includes a fine of 500,000 yuan (US$70,636) and the confiscation of Gao’s illegally gained property worth over 7.17 million yuan.
The court found that from 2009 to the second half of 2018, Gao used his position in the state-owned group to receive large bribes and seek interests for others in various projects.
The court said the sentence showed leniency, taking into consideration that Gao was cooperative and surrendered his illegal earnings.
