July 24, 2019

Ex-Premier Li Peng dies at age of 91

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 24, 2019 | Print Edition

LI Peng, former chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, died of illness in Beijing at the age of 91 at 11:11pm on Monday, an official statement said yesterday.

He had served as premier, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 13th, 14th and 15th central committees of the Communist Party of China, and a member of the Political Bureau and member of the Secretariat of the 12th CPC Central Committee, according to an obituary notice jointly issued by the CPC Central Committee, the NPC Standing Committee, the State Council and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Li was extolled in the statement as an excellent Party member, a time-tested and loyal communist soldier, and an outstanding proletarian revolutionist, statesman and leader of the Party and the state.

